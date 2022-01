Construction on the 372,000-square-foot RiverSouth office project is expected to wrap up in early 2022 with its first tenants moving in next spring. Development of the 15-story tower from Stream Realty Partners, located at the former home of a south shore Hooters restaurant at 401 S. First St., Austin, has been underway for years. Stream said the building is now around 50% preleased with tenants including emergency communications provider AlertMedia and other existing Austin businesses already signed for local expansions at the site across tens of thousands of feet of space. Following a projected February completion, tenants will begin move-ins in May.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO