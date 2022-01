WHAT IS IT that you would really love to have in your life?. A relationship — or an honest, loving, communicative, unconditional, faith-based and evolving relationship? Would you like more money — or wealth, freedom from debt, cash for donating and tithing, money for your children and grandchildren, legacy planning? Would you like better health — or strength, energy, flexibility, a stronger mind, clarity and balance? Would you like a new job — or a career that engages you, lifts you up and values your work, stewardship, leadership, ethics and contributions? The answer is in the questions you ask yourself while you plan for your growth and “why” you want that in your life.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO