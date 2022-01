Apex Legends may be a difficult game to run if your PC can't keep up. Here's a guide on the best settings in Apex for a low-end PC. The best thing to do while you may not be able to run Apex Legends well is to adjust the settings in your game. In addition, try exiting out of other applications and only running Apex Legends while playing. If you're experiencing lag, try double checking your internet speed as well.

