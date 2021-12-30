ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham boss Conte convinced over Lloris contract plans

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham boss Antonio Conte has intimated he wants Hugo Lloris to stay. Conte is confident France goalkeeper and club captain Hugo Lloris will stay at the club beyond next summer....

