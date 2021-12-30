Tottenham boss Conte convinced over Lloris contract plans

Antonio Conte was delighted to see Tottenham Hotspur claim victory at Watford following Davinson Sanchez’s last-gasp winner but admits they need to make more of their opportunities.Tottenham, having been held 1-1 by 10-man Southampton on Tuesday, looked set to be frustrated again as they struggled to make the breakthrough against the Hornets despite dominating possession and having a number of chances at Vicarage Road.However, with the match deep into almost 10 minutes of added time following a late stoppage due to a medical emergency in the crowd, Sanchez headed Heung-min Son’s free-kick past Daniel Bachmann to earn Conte’s men all...
Comments / 0