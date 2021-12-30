Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 17
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. It was mostly the same for both teams, with a few changes for Kansas City.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player Injury Participation*
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder DNP
CB Mike Hughes NIR (Personal) FP
S Tyrann Mathieu Quad FP
LB Willie Gay Hip FP
LB Ben Niemann Ankle FP
DT Derrick Nnadi Shoulder FP
DT Jarran Reed Foot FP
LG Joe Thuney NIR (Illness) DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
- Mike Hughes returned to practice on Thursday, but Joe Thuney was absent with a non-COVID illness.
Bengals
Player Injury Participation*
CB Jalen Davis Ankle DNP
DE Cam Sample Hamstring DNP
QB Joe Burrow Rt. Finger FP
DE Khalid Kareem Concussion FP
LB Logan Wilson Shoulder FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
- No changes to the report for the Bengals. That’s good news for a player like Logan Wilson, who has missed some time with his shoulder injury.
