Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. It was mostly the same for both teams, with a few changes for Kansas City.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

Player Injury Participation*

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder DNP

CB Mike Hughes NIR (Personal) FP

S Tyrann Mathieu Quad FP

LB Willie Gay Hip FP

LB Ben Niemann Ankle FP

DT Derrick Nnadi Shoulder FP

DT Jarran Reed Foot FP

LG Joe Thuney NIR (Illness) DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Mike Hughes returned to practice on Thursday, but Joe Thuney was absent with a non-COVID illness.

Bengals

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

CB Jalen Davis Ankle DNP

DE Cam Sample Hamstring DNP

QB Joe Burrow Rt. Finger FP

DE Khalid Kareem Concussion FP

LB Logan Wilson Shoulder FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related