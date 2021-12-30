ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 17

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. It was mostly the same for both teams, with a few changes for Kansas City.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

Player Injury Participation*

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder DNP

CB Mike Hughes NIR (Personal) FP

S Tyrann Mathieu Quad FP

LB Willie Gay Hip FP

LB Ben Niemann Ankle FP

DT Derrick Nnadi Shoulder FP

DT Jarran Reed Foot FP

LG Joe Thuney NIR (Illness) DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Mike Hughes returned to practice on Thursday, but Joe Thuney was absent with a non-COVID illness.

Bengals

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

CB Jalen Davis Ankle DNP

DE Cam Sample Hamstring DNP

QB Joe Burrow Rt. Finger FP

DE Khalid Kareem Concussion FP

LB Logan Wilson Shoulder FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • No changes to the report for the Bengals. That’s good news for a player like Logan Wilson, who has missed some time with his shoulder injury.

