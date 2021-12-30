ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Week ending Nov. 20: No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60585

By Will County Gazette
willcountygazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60585 in the week ending Nov. 20 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 60585...

willcountygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cody Enterprise

Woman charged with 2 DUIs in 3 days

A recent transplant to Park County is being accused of driving under the influence of controlled substances twice in the same week. Lauren Davis, 31, who had just started working at a Cody daycare, was arrested for a second DUI on Dec. 16, just three days after being cited for the same crime, when she allegedly crossed into an oncoming lane of travel and struck another vehicle in Powell. She is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle or property for allegedly performing a hit and run on a Canyon Avenue light pole in Cody.
CODY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
KTLA

State’s plan to allow for earlier releases from prison for repeat offenders halted by judge

A judge on Wednesday temporarily halted California’s plans to speed the potential prison release dates for repeat offenders with serious and violent criminal histories under the state’s “three strikes” law. California corrections officials had filed emergency regulations to boost good conduct credits for second-strike inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are housed at minimum-security […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.“I will be submitting an official request to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

New California laws for 2022 include easing criminal penalties, restrictions on police

California is set to enact hundreds of new of laws in the coming year, addressing everything from stealthily removing condoms to handing out disposable packages of condiments. Some laws deal with criminal penalties and policing, including further relaxing punishment to reduce mass incarceration and limiting police use of rubber bullets during protests. Here’s a look at them: Easing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Sex Abuse#Registered Sex Offenders#Zips
Newnan Times-Herald

Arrest Log: January 2022

An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law. The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Forsyth County News

Forsyth man faces federal charges for avoiding prosecution for rape, aggravated assault

A Forsyth County man already accused of kidnapping faces federal charges alleging he traveled to Mexico to avoid prosecution for rape and aggravated assault. According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexis Ramanul Zecena-Lopez, 55, on Aug. 18 and charged him with rape, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. He was accused of pointing a gun at the victim and threatening to kill her while detaining her inside a bedroom of his residence, according to the FBI affidavit. The affidavit, which charges Zecena-Lopez with fleeing prosecution, said when released on bond, the Forsyth County man was given a GPS ankle monitor.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Magistrate recommends against tossing case against sheriff

A federal magistrate judge has recommended against dismissing an indictment accusing an Atlanta-area sheriff of violating the civil rights of people in his custody.The federal indictment against now-suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says he violated the civil rights of five people who were being held at the county jail. Prosecutors say he used excessive force against the men when he ordered them held in a restraint chair without justification and as punishment.Lawyers for Hill had argued that the sheriff's use of a restraint chair does not amount to excessive force under any clearly established law and argued...
POLITICS
willcountygazette.com

Crest Hill: One gun violence death recorded on November 27

There was one person who lost their life to gun violence in Crest Hill on November 27, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This is an increase from the day before. Alburg, Vermont, suffered the most deaths in one day with four. The not-for-profit Gun Violence Archive has tracked dramatic...
CREST HILL, IL
92.7 The Block

Beware of “Free COVID-19 Testing” Scam Stealing Identities

With free COVID-19 testing becoming more difficult to find, some people are willing to try wherever it seems available. Liz Coyle, executive director of Georgia Watch, warns that those seeking free tests should be careful as scammers are using their vulnerability to steal their identities. Incidents of scamming were recently reported in Atlanta after two […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy