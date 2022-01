Apex Legends players have found they can out heal Fuse’s ultimate while standing in the ring of fire if you have a Phoenix Kit and a Battery Shield on hand. Apex Legends is full of sneaky tips and tricks that can help players improve their skills tenfold. From the crazy “punch boosting” movement mechanic that can help you escape from opponents in a quick fashion to being able to cancel the movement nerf while using a Thermite grenade – there’s a lot for new players to learn.

