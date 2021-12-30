Oral JAK Inhibitor Continues to Show Promise for Alopecia Areata

TXNIP inhibition could prevent beta cell loss and protect beta cell function to potentially contribute to diabetes management and its complications. Diabetes mellitus (DM) is a chronic metabolic disorder that presents with consistently elevated blood glucose levels due to either a lack of insulin (T1D) or resistance to insulin (T2D). The prevalence of DM in the United States has risen over the past several decades and poses a significant disease burden if not properly treated. Failure to properly manage this disease through strict blood glucose control and medication adherence can result in microvascular and macrovascular damage with organ complications and high mortality risk.1.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO