New York City, NY

Oral JAK Inhibitor Continues to Show Promise for Alopecia Areata

By Reuters Staff
Medscape News
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Treatment with the investigational oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors ritlecitinib or brepocitinib led to molecular and clinical improvement in scalp lesions in patients with alopecia areata enrolled in a biopsy sub-study of the phase-2 ALLEGRO trial. "Alopecia areata is a chronic, relapsing autoimmune disorder...

www.medscape.com

scitechdaily.com

Weight Loss Medication Shows Promise for People With Diabetes and Obesity

A new study confirms that treatment with Bimagrumab, an antibody that blocks activin type II receptors and stimulates skeletal muscle growth, is safe and effective for treating excess adiposity and metabolic disturbances of adult patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. “These exciting results suggest that there may be a...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medscape News

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Shows Promise for Alcohol Addiction

Deep, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is safe and effective in decreasing symptoms of alcohol addiction and brain reactivity, new research suggests. In a randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled trial, participants who received TMS targeting the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) for 3 weeks showed significantly reduced heavy drinking days compared with a group who received a sham treatment.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A fatty designer molecule shows promise as an HIV treatment

A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Medical Science has found that a fatty molecule they created worked effectively against a monkey version of HIV. In their paper published in the journal Cell, the group describes developing the molecule and how well it worked when tested in rhesus macaques.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Coming Soon: Alopecia Areata Patient Interview Series

Neil Minkoff, MD, provides a preview of an upcoming AJMC video series discussing the challenges of alopecia areata for patients and caregivers and the impact it has on quality of life. Neil Minkoff, MD: Hello, my name is Dr. Neil Minkoff, Chief Medical Officer of Coeus Healthcare and Consulting. I’m...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Stereotactic Radiotherapy With Pembrolizumab Promising for Oligometastatic Kidney Cancer

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - The combination of stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy (SABR) and a short-course of pembrolizumab is well tolerated and provides excellent local control of oligometastatic renal-cell carcinoma (RCC), according to results of the RAPPORT trial. "Durable responses and encouraging" progression-free survival (PFS) were observed with this approach,...
CANCER
Medscape News

Comparison of Serum Free and Bioavailable 25-Hydroxyvitamin D Levels in Alzheimer's Disease and Healthy Control Patients

Objective: Many studies have investigated lower 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25[OH]D) levels in patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) compared with those in control patients. In the present study, we aimed to evaluate serum free and bioavailable 25(OH)D levels in patients with AD and in healthy control patients. Methods: The AD group consisted...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Triple Therapy Provides Robust and Durable Benefits in Cystic Fibrosis

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Triple combination therapy with elexacaftor, ivacaftor and tezacaftor has advantages over tezacaftor plus ivacaftor in people with cystic fibrosis (CF) homozygous for the F508del mutation in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, according to results of a phase-3b trial. "The elexacaftor plus tezacaftor plus...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Experimental Plasma Exchange Shows Promise for IPF Flares in Preliminary Study

Acute flares of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis have a mortality rate as high as 90% or more, depending on their severity. But an experimental regimen that includes autoantibody reduction was found to improve survival significantly, as well oxygen levels and walk distances, according to a small preliminary study published in PLOS ONE.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Crohn's Strictures May Respond to Immunosuppressive Drug Therapy

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Symptomatic strictures related to Crohn's disease (CD) may respond to immunosuppressive drug therapy, with improvements in symptoms and stricture morphology, according to results of a study from Australia. "This study shows that Crohn's disease-associated bowel wall damage, characteristic of inflammatory strictures, is potentially reversible with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

US Kidney Patients Face Significant Barriers to Accessing Effective Medications

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) face multiple barriers to getting sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, an effective treatment for the illness, new research suggests. An analysis of data from more than 4,000 U.S. health plans pointed to issues such as substantial formulary restrictions, high...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kvcrnews.org

New COVID studies show promise for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster

Two new studies of a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster showed promise against the omicron variant at a time when public health officials are urgently recommending booster shots against the fast-spreading variant. One study was conducted in some 69,000 health care workers in South Africa. Results showed the vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

TXNIP inhibitors: A New Class of Agents for Diabetes Treatment

TXNIP inhibition could prevent beta cell loss and protect beta cell function to potentially contribute to diabetes management and its complications. Diabetes mellitus (DM) is a chronic metabolic disorder that presents with consistently elevated blood glucose levels due to either a lack of insulin (T1D) or resistance to insulin (T2D). The prevalence of DM in the United States has risen over the past several decades and poses a significant disease burden if not properly treated. Failure to properly manage this disease through strict blood glucose control and medication adherence can result in microvascular and macrovascular damage with organ complications and high mortality risk.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Novel biomarker shows promise for predicting all-cause death, stroke events

Among Japanese outpatients with CV risk factors, the biomarker growth differentiation factor-15 was linked with increased risk for all-cause death and stroke events, researchers reported. According to Keita Negishi, MD, of Jichi Medical University in Tochigi, Japan, and colleagues, growth differentiation factor-15 (GDF-15) has emerged as a biomarker for the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

What's the Best Treatment Modality for Resectable Stomach Cancer?

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - For resectable gastric cancer, neoadjuvant chemoradiation may be better than other treatment modalities for achieving pathologic complete response (pCR) and treatment with any chemotherapy may provide the biggest survival benefit, according to a new analysis. "Treatment of resectable gastric cancer uses a multimodal approach, including...
CANCER
Nature.com

GCN2 kinase activation by ATP-competitive kinase inhibitors

Small-molecule kinase inhibitors represent a major group of cancer therapeutics, but tumor responses are often incomplete. To identify pathways that modulate kinase inhibitor response, we conducted a genome-wide knockout (KO) screen in glioblastoma cells treated with the pan-ErbB inhibitor neratinib. Loss of general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2) kinase rendered cells resistant to neratinib, whereas depletion of the GADD34 phosphatase increased neratinib sensitivity. Loss of GCN2 conferred neratinib resistance by preventing binding and activation of GCN2 by neratinib. Several other Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved inhibitors, such erlotinib and sunitinib, also bound and activated GCN2. Our results highlight the utility of genome-wide functional screens to uncover novel mechanisms of drug action and document the role of the integrated stress response (ISR) in modulating the response to inhibitors of oncogenic kinases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

