The new list of the 20 smallest towns in NJ

By Michael Symons
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON – And then there were 564. The roll call of New Jersey municipalities is about to shrink, as Pine Valley merges into Pine Hill at the start of 2022....

Beach Radio

NJ about to subtract one of its tiniest towns in rare merger

TRENTON – For the first time in a decade, and the third time in a quarter-century, two New Jersey municipalities are about to merge. The borough of Pine Valley in Camden County voted to consolidate into Pine Hill. The disappearing town has 21 residents – barely one for each hole on the main course at Pine Valley Golf Club, one of the top golf courses in the world and the borough’s reason for existing.
PINE HILL, NJ
