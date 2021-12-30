Kamari Wilson Talks Signing With Florida and His Gators Recruiting Efforts

Each year, Orlando (Fla.) plays host to the Under Armour All-American game with top prospects from all over the country making the trip to the Sunshine State to compete against the best. Florida traditionally sees a few commits take part in the game and that is no different this year, as recent IMG Academy (Fla.) safety signee Kamari Wilson took the practice field with fellow prospects on Wednesday night.

Wilson, the No. 1 safety in the country per Sports Illustrated All-American, sees this week as a chance to get better, working with new coaches and playing against some of the best high school players in the country.

"The goal for me this week is I'm just trying to come [to] compete and have fun and just get better. Every day, get better," Wilson told AllGators. "I'm playing the best players in the country, and it's kind of like regular for me. That's crazy. It's [a] crazy feeling because it's kind of regular.”

A lot of times when players get invited to events like the UA game, they treat it as a vacation before enrolling in college and rightly so. But Wilson has a hard time doing that because of his business-like approach to the game of football.

“I mean, when I get on the football field, it's kind of business. But I came out here to compete and have fun," Wilson said. "I just got to have a little more fun, but it's kind of hard, because that's just how I am when I step on the football field.”

Wilson is someone that has no shortage of energy when he puts on the helmet and even likes to talk a little trash to his opponents. When he makes a play, he definitely lets them hear it: “Yeah, I like to bring the juice, I like to get everybody turnt. It's just, it's just a personality trait that comes with me."

For a long time, recruiting analysts considered Georgia the front-runner for Wilson’s services, however, new head coach Billy Napier and the Gators were able to come in late and steal him away from the Bulldogs. When asked what it was that made Florida feel like the right place after his official visit, Wilson cited his relationship with several coaches as a key factor.

“It was just last stuff going through my mind because it was so late, but coach Billy had a good plan for me. And they had coach [Corey] Raymond and Jamar Cheney. Chaney was a big part because we have a good relationship," Wilson acknowledged. "So, I felt comfortable, and I felt like I was going to be well taken care of and football wise, I love the plan that they have for me. So, when I got that table, I made a decision when I got the table. It felt like I was supposed to be there.”

Napier has done a great job of assembling a superstar staff, not only on-field coaches but with plenty of off-field assistants as well, moves that Wilson says made his decision to sign with Florida much easier, “Coach Chaney, Coach Raymond, and the [co-defensive coordinator, Patrick Toney], they were a big part of my decision. They kind of made it easier for me.”

Wilson might have one of the most unique recruitment stories ever in the fact that after going to IMG Academy to meet Wilson, Napier made a side stop to meet Wilson’s mother at a local Sam’s Club. That moment really resonated with Wilson about how much Napier and the Florida staff wanted him in Gainesville.

“I mean, Coach Napier, he really showed me how bad he wanted me. He saw me and told me the first day like, 'We have a plan for you. I just want to get a chance to show you.'

"And he’s a man of his word. He went to go see my mom, it was crazy. Because he wasn't even supposed to do that, he went out of the route to go do that so that that was a big deal. So, it was just crazy.”

Typically, when you get some of the top prospects in the country around each other, there is a lot of recruiting going on with the uncommitted or unsigned prospects, and that is no different this week. Wilson has slipped on his recruiting cap and is targeting a few players to come to Florida with him.

“I'm the best recruiter ever. I'm trying to get [Monsinger Pace, Fla. defensive end] Shamar Stewart and I can't speak on the other guys, because they're silently committed. But just know, the Florida Gators are going to get some more dogs.”

Aside from recruiting in person at the UA event, Wilson has also been very vocal on social media trying to recruit for Florida. One of the prospects he’s been speaking with plenty has been Ponchatoula, La. safety Jacoby Mathews. Mathews was not in attendance for the first night of practice but is slated to participate the rest of the week.

When asked about Mathews and if he would be working hard to recruit him this week, Wilson was very confident in his response.

“Oh most definitely, me and Jacoby, we have a great relationship and I'm definitely getting him at Florida. So y'all might as well crystal ball him now.”

Wilson will have the chance to get a jumpstart on his college career by enrolling early at the University of Florida on January 4. Being able to go through spring practice with a clean slate and a new coaching staff can really benefit a true freshman coming into the program. With that being said, Wilson gave a little insight as to what his goals are for his first year on campus.

“That's a great thing. Everyone's restarting so I can get I can get a chance to start off early," said Wilson. "That's really my goal, it’s not even to be on time, but to be at least 30 minutes [early] to every meeting and just grind and earn that starting spot as a true freshman and make a big impact on the college level. [That] is my dream and that's my goal and I'm going to work towards that every day.”

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.