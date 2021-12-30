Aquatics Job Fair is Jan. 5

We’re hiring for a number of part-time and seasonal positions with Parks and Recreation — join our team! We offer flexible scheduling, a fun work environment, competitive pay and the chance to make a difference in your community. Bring your friends to the Community Center — or participate...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Job Center will be hosting its Quarterly Job Fair on Wednesday, Jan 19, 2021. The Job fair will take place from 9:30 a.m. - noon at the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall on 900 Lakeshore Drive. The fair allows job seekers...
The City of Homestead has partnered with local employers to host a Job Fair Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 10am to 3pm at the William F. Dickinson Community Center (1601 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030). Attendees will have the chance to meet with local employers with current openings, including the City of Homestead. Local employers who would like to be present at the job fair and interview potential employees are encouraged to register at www.cityofhomestead.com/jobfair.
Northwest Allen County Schools will be hosting a job fair at Carroll Middle School, 4027 Hathaway Road, on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. All applicants must be at least 18-years-old. Multiple stations will be arranged in the school’s cafeteria where department leaders and representatives will be available...
PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Flora-Bama will be hosting a job fair in hopes of hiring over 200 people at the beginning of 2022. The job fair will be Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15 and will include positions across their businesses including Flora-Bama, Flora-Bama Liquor & Lotto, Flora-Bama Yacht Club and Flora-Bama Ole […]
If you are a business looking for employees or if you yourself are looking for employment or a new career, join us at the Monroe County Job Fair on Wednesday, February 16 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at The Falls Reception & Conference Center in Columbia, IL. Employers: Registration...
The Bucks County New Year Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 12 in the Barnes & Noble Court at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem. The event is hosted by RecruitmentQueen, a Bucks County-based digital job board. It will feature a wide array of positions in various industries, including health care, customer service, banking and manufacturing. Several hundred jobs will be available.
Comal ISD needs teachers, substitute teachers, office professionals, bus drivers, mechanics, plumbers and “anything in between” and will host a job fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at the district’s Support Services building, 1404 IH-35 North, New Braunfels. Both full- and part-time positions are...
EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now's your chance! The City of East Point will be hosting a job fair on Jan. 14. The event will be held at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center on Norman Berry Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The City is looking...
CHDC is hiring! Community Health & Dental Care (CHDC) will hold a Job Fair on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 11 AM – 6 PM at the Pottstown health center location at 351 W. Schuylkill Road, Suite G-15A, Pottstown, in the Coventry Mall. New year! New career!. Individuals seeking...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Arizona Charlie's will host job fairs at its two Las Vegas locations next month, a spokesperson said Friday. One fair will be held at the Boulder Highway location on Tuesday, Jan. 18, while the other will be held the next day, Jan. 19, at the Decatur location.
HMSHost plans to offer jobs on the spot during a job fair this week at DFW Airport. The company is filling open full and part-time positions in the following areas: Admirals Club, Flagship Lounge, and Flagship First Dining. Jobs include bar captains and stewards, floor attendants, floor captains, and cooks.
Rogers Aquatic Center is now hiring for all summer 2022 positions. Make your summer count by joining an enthusiastic team that makes the Rogers Aquatic Center a top of the line water park experience! Open positions include:. Water Safety Staff. Main duties include ensuring guest safety through water surveillance and...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local staffing company, Hire Dynamics, will hold a job fair to fill 120 positions with Gildan in Charleston Tuesday afternoon. The event will take place Tuesday, December 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and cover positions including Forklift Operators, Order Pickers, Warehouse Associates, and more. Hire Dynamics puts nearly […]
The North Liberty Library will be holding a third installment of Lighthouse in the Library (LITL) on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, with a panel discussion focusing on workforce challenges in the community at 11 a.m. and a free job fair beginning at noon. Community members have the choice to attend the panel in person or via Zoom.
Dakota-Scott CareerForce is a career development and job matching resource that offers job training and career fair events to people in Dakota and Scott Counties. Those seeking jobs can also check out MinnesotaWorks.net, an employment website to find jobs in Minnesota. Here are upcoming CareerForce events that can help connect...
The Richardson City Council is again sponsoring two student contests that begin accepting entries Jan. 1: a Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest and a “Black History Month: Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion” Art Contest. Each contest is open to students (age varies by contest) who reside within the...
Due to the upcoming holiday, there will be no City Council work session or meeting Jan. 3. The Council will next meet for a work session and regular meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 10. Website: www.cor.net/citycouncil.
