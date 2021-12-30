Ride DART for Free on New Year’s Eve

WACO, Texas — For the 16th year in a row, the Waco Transit System (WTS) is offering free rides to and from New Year's destinations in Waco through "Safe Ride Home," an initiative to combat drunk driving. In a news release, WTS it is partnering with Two King to...
DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit is debuting its new bus network later this month, and it's offering free rides all week to celebrate it. DART will offer free fares to all riders from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30, and will additionally offer 50% off of all rides purchased through its contactless payment method option from Jan. 31 through Feb. 14.
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) have announced the following changes for Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1:. DART buses, light rail and the TRE will follow a Saturday schedule. Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule. GoLink will operate only in zones...
———— Related Portland Events & Giveaways. Party: Unmask the Night – Club Privata’s 2022 New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball | Champagne Toast, 3 Floors of Entertainment, Multiple Bars, Appetizers (Dec 31) Party: Patrick Lamb’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve 2022 w/ Roger Fisher and The...
As a measure to help Angelenos get around the city safely during the holidays, Metro announced Tuesday that people can ride trains and buses for free on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Fares will not be collected between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Friday night and again on...
Comments / 0