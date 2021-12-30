ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ride DART for Free on New Year’s Eve

 5 days ago

Free transportation will be offered the night of New Year’s Eve on all...

DART will offer free rides for a week at the end of January

DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit is debuting its new bus network later this month, and it's offering free rides all week to celebrate it. DART will offer free fares to all riders from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30, and will additionally offer 50% off of all rides purchased through its contactless payment method option from Jan. 31 through Feb. 14.
DALLAS, TX
DART Announces Schedule Changes for Dec. 31-Jan. 1

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) have announced the following changes for Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1:. DART buses, light rail and the TRE will follow a Saturday schedule. Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule. GoLink will operate only in zones...
DALLAS, TX
