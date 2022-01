CHICAGO, IL — January 4, 2022 — Oxford Capital Group’s LondonHouse Chicago (85 East Wacker Dr.) General Manager Juan Leyva was named Hotelier of the Year by the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association (IHLA) on December 15, 2021, at the organization’s annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony for his exemplary achievements, contributions, and leadership. The award, presented by DePaul University’s School of Hospitality Leadership, is the highest honor given to an IHLA hotel General Manager or Area Director based on professionalism and service to the property, their employees, guests, and the community.

