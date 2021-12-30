ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devastating Wildfires Force Thousands of Colorado Residents to Evacuate – Videos and Photos

By Jake
 3 days ago
Twitter via @Scorpion__Stang

According to reports, thousands of Colorado residents are being forced to evacuate their homes immediately as wildfires rapidly spread across the region. Photos and videos from social media show the dangerous conditions as many drop everything to find safety.

See the report from @ABC via Twitter below.

The report says that wildfires are being spread across Boulder County in Colorado has winds propel the disaster further towards homes and businesses. Authorities believe these wildfires started as a result of smaller grass fires caused by downed power lines from strong winds per the report.

The two cities being evacuated are Louisville and Superior, which have a combined population of over 33,000 residents per the report.

Emergency alerts from authorities are going out to area residents urging them to evacuate immediately.

Photos and Videos of Colorado Wildfires

