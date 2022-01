There's still more to come from Der Anfang - but we're not sure it'll be worth the wait... Despite all the issues, Call of Duty Vanguard has pushed through its tumultuous release and a generous grace period to cement itself as one of the better multiplayer experiences we've seen from Call of Duty in a long time. The Festive Fervor Event was a fantastic mid-season update that added a lot of seasonal content - however, there's still more to come from Sledgehammer Games before Season Two arrives. Season One Reloaded is coming to Vanguard a lot sooner than you might realise - or at least, it should be coming to Vanguard a lot sooner than you might realise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO