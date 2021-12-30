ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Bio, SequMed Ink Collaboration, Clinical Assay Codevelopment Agreement for China

By staff reporter
 4 days ago

NEW YORK – Single-cell DNA sequencing firm Mission Bio said on Thursday that it has signed an agreement with China's SequMed to collaborate on services and the development of clinical applications. Under the terms of the...

The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China slashes refined fuel export quota, raises LSFO -sources

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China more than halved the volume of export quotas for refined fuel, predominantly gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, under the first allotment for 2022, while raising the allowances for low-sulphur fuel oil by 30%, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Quotas for refined fuel exports...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
360dx.com

Baylor Genetics, SRL Ink Clinical Sequencing Tech Transfer Agreement

NEW YORK — Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories (Baylor Genetics) said on Wednesday that it has signed a sequencing technology transfer agreement with Japanese clinical testing lab SRL to enable SRL to offer genetic testing for precision medicine in the future. Baylor Genetics is a Houston-based joint venture between Baylor...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Sutro Bio inks licensing deal for STRO-002 in Greater China

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) announces an exclusive license agreement with Tasly Biopharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of STRO-002 in Greater China, consisting of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. STRO-002 is a FolRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, currently in clinical studies for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. Under the...
ECONOMY
smarteranalyst.com

Novavax & SK bioscience Announce Expansion of Collaboration Agreements

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), one of the leading Biotech stocks, and SK bioscience, Co. Limited expanded their collaboration and license agreements for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. Notably, SK bioscience is a vaccine business subsidiary of Korea-based SK Group. Detailed Terms. Per the terms, SK bioscience will...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mskcc.org

Memorial Sloan Kettering and the Chinese Thoracic Oncology Group Discuss Opportunities for Further Collaboration to Accelerate International Clinical Trials During Annual Symposium

Building on their long-term shared commitment to international collaboration on cancer research and care – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and the Chinese Thoracic Oncology Group (CTONG), an alliance of more than 30 premier academic cancer centers in China – joined forces earlier this month for the 4th Annual MSK-CTONG Symposium. The event co-hosted with Dr. Yi-Long Wu, President and Chairman of CTONG, brought together leading physician-scientists from the U.S. and China to discuss how best to collaborate on international clinical trials of new cancer therapies to help millions of patients worldwide.
CANCER
Seekingalpha.com

CBAK Energy inks agreement with AZAPA R&D China for developing customized battery pack

CBAK New Energy, wholly-owned subsidiary of CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT +2.0%) has entered into an agreement with AZAPA R&D China to develop a customized battery pack for the Sino-Japan joint venture that designs and produces electronic control systems and battery and control systems for electric vehicles. Pursuant to the pact,...
INDUSTRY
Digital Trends

See images of Mars captured by China’s Tianwen-1 mission

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has released pictures from its Tianwen-1 mission, including the spacecraft in orbit around Mars. The Tianwen-1 mission was launched in July 2020 and consists of an orbiter, seen above Mars in the image below, as well as a lander and a rover. According to...
ASTRONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Orange Belgium inks agreement with Nethys to acquire about 75% share in VOO SA

VOO is a telecom operator that owns the cable network in the Walloon region and part of the Brussels region. Following the period of exclusive negotiations that began on November 22 and the approval of the board of directors of Enodia, Orange Belgium (NYSE:ORAN) and Nethys signed an agreement for the acquisition by Orange Belgium of 75% less one share of VOO SA.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Recent South China Sea missions seen as sign China confident in carrier fleet

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China has recently deployed both of its active aircraft carriers on combat-oriented drills in the South China Sea, an indication that Beijing is growing more confident about its carrier fleet’s capabilities, said analysts. The second...
POLITICS
Natchez Democrat

Syrah Resources inks agreement to supply battery material for Tesla

VIDALIA, La. — Syrah Resources announced they have executed a binding offtake agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply Active Anode Material produced at its Vidalia facility. The Active Anode Material, AAM, is used to power lithium-ion batteries found in electric vehicles. Syrah Resources moves graphite from a mining operation in Mozambique to produce AAM at its lone United States production facility located in Vidalia.
VIDALIA, LA
Benzinga

Allarity, Oncoheroes Ink Agreements For Pediatric Cancer Programs

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) and Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc have entered into licensing agreements for Allarity's dovitinib and stenoparib for further clinical development in pediatric cancers. Oncoheroes will take responsibility for pediatric cancer clinical development activities for clinical-stage therapeutics. Allarity will support Oncoheroes' pediatric clinical trials by providing clinical-grade drug...
CANCER
Benzinga

NiSun Inks New Grain Supply Chain Cooperative Agreement

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) has signed a cooperative supply chain agreement with Henan Huangchuan Biandijin AGRI-FOOD.,LTD (Biandijin). Deal terms were not disclosed. Biandijin is a grain processing enterprise that engages in purchasing, processing, and selling grain and oil products. Through the agreement, NiSun to leverage...
INDUSTRY

