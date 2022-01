Alan Wake and Control developer Remedy Entertainment is now teaming up with Chinese gaming giant Tencent to create a new, free-to-play shooter. Currently codenamed Vanguard, the upcoming title will focus on a co-operative PvE experience with a narrative element directed by Remedy itself. The game is currently in the proof-of-concept phase and boasts a budget of a typical AAA game that, for the time being, will continue through to its first year of live operations. It’ll utilize the Unreal Engine and be available on both PC and consoles, with Tencent localizing the game for the Asia region while Remedy is responsible for its launch elsewhere on the globe.

6 DAYS AGO