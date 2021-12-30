ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new Northwest anthology finds both terror and magic in the darkness

By Emily Benson
High Country News
High Country News
 5 days ago
‘Evergreen: Grim Tales & Verses from the Gloomy Northwest’ explores landscapes and life from the Inland Northwest to the Pacific. On the Palouse, where Washington and North Idaho meet, the rolling fields appear desolate and shorn in January, as the months-old stubble of harvested wheat pokes through patches of wind-crusted snow,...

