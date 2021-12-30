ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Siemens Healthineers OTC COVID-19 Antigen Test

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday granted Emergency Use Authorization for Siemens Healthineers' over-the-counter Clinitest Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test. The lateral flow chromatographic immunoassay is designed for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein antigen in self-collected anterior...

www.360dx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

7 FDA-Authorized At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Quick and Accurate Results

You can buy most at-home rapid tests online from retailers including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Amazon. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (2-Pack) $24.00.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AZFamily

Pfizer COVID-19 pill heading to Arizona after FDA emergency authorization

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, is heading to pharmacies in Arizona following the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization. Paxlovid is an outpatient oral antiviral treatment used to combat mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms in people ages 12 and older. The pill is being shipped to a limited number of pharmacies around the state this week. However, there will only be 1,100 doses this week, with more to come.
ARIZONA STATE
ksl.com

Pfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets FDA authorization for at-home use

WASHINGTON — Pfizer said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its antiviral COVID-19 pill, making it the first at-home treatment for the coronavirus that is expected to become an important tool in the fight against the fast-spreading omicron variant. Data from Pfizer's clinical trial showed its...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Novavax Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA as Prerequisite to Emergency Use Authorization Application Request for COVID-19 Vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has completed submission of the final data package, including the complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, to fulfill the prerequisites for emergency use authorization (EUA) application request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Clinitest Rapid#Pcr#Eua#Itap#Sd Biosensor#Roche#Nih
WJLA

WHO grants second emergency use listing for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Maryland-based Novavax was granted an emergency use listing by the World Health Organization for its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The vaccine, which is manufactured and marketed by Serum Institute of India as Covovax and marketed as Nuvaxovid™ in Europe, was granted the EUL on Dec. 17. The vaccine is for use in adults ages 18 and older.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

FDA Okays Emergency Use of Molnupiravir Pill for COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization to Merck's antiviral drug to treat adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for severe disease. Similar to FDA authorization of another...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News On 6

FDA Expected To Authorize 2 Pills Used To Treat COVID-19

The FDA is expected to give the green light to two pills used to treat COVID-19. This could happen as early as Wednesday. Both drugs, produced by Pfizer and Merck, reduce hospitalizations and deaths when taken after showing symptoms. The U.K. approved the Merck pill in November for people with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
studyfinds.org

Pfizer COVID-19 pill first to receive FDA emergency use authorization for adults, children

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A COVID-19 treatment in pill form is now available for both children and adults with mild cases of the illness. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s drug combination Paxlovid. The COVID antiviral treatment is a three-pill combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets which patients take twice a day.
INDUSTRY
KABC

Now There Are Two: FDA Gives Second COVID Pill By Merck Emergency Use Authorization

(Rahway, NJ) — The FDA is giving emergency use authorization to a second COVID-19 antiviral pill. Merck’s Molnupiravir is now cleared for use by adults 18 and up who’ve tested positive for COVID and are at high risk for hospitalization or death. Pfizer’s Paxlovid was okayed the day before for high-risk children 12 and up and for adults. The FDA says the Merck pill will be limited to situations where other FDA-authorized treatments for COVID-19 are inaccessible or inappropriate.
RAHWAY, NJ
dallassun.com

DCGI grants Cipla emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Cipla for the launch of Molnupiravir in the country for COVID-19 treatment. Cipla plans to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name Cipmolnureg;. Molnupiravir is the first oral antiviral approved by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswest9.com

Texas-developed COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorization in India

HOUSTON — A low-cost vaccine that was created in Texas could be a big step toward slowing the global spread of COVID-19. Scientists created the CORBEVAXTM vaccine at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Officials in India recently gave it emergency use authorization. Developers report that it is easier to distribute in low- and middle-income countries.
HOUSTON, TX
healththoroughfare.com

FDA Expands The Emergency Use Authorization Of Pfizer Booster

It’s been just revealed that the Food and Drug Administration on Monday expanded the Emergency Use Authorization of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to include youths 12 to 15. Booster dose authorization is expanded. The USA Today notes that the booster dose is the same strength...
INDUSTRY
KESQ News Channel 3

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

By LAURAN NEERGAARD The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has The post FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges appeared first on KESQ.
HEALTH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech say initial lab study showed 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccine neutralized omicron variant

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said results from an "initial laboratory study" showed that their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant of the coronavirus after three doses, or the full two-dose regimen plus a booster shot. The drug makers said those who received just two does of the vaccine showed, on average, a more than 25-fold reduction in neutralization against the omicron variant. The research is very preliminary. The companies did not say how many people they gathered sera from, and it was released in a news release, not a preprint or peer-reviewed medical study. "Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19." Pfizer's stock rose 0.4% in premarket trading and BioNTech shares shed 1.6%, while futures for the S&P 500 rallied 0.5%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostic Tests, Technologies Moved Closer to Market in 2021

NEW YORK ─ Alzheimer's disease diagnostics moved closer to commercialization in 2021 with some developers announcing their intentions to pursue regulatory clearances while others formed partnerships or obtained funding to support technology development. Additionally, in June the US Food and Drug Administration approved aducanumab (Biogen's Aduhelm) as an amyloid...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy