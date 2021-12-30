ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Real Life Podcast Episode 341 – Lessons from 2021, New Years’ Resolutions, and the Edmonton Oilers

By Real Life Podcast
oilersnation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Thursday has landed on our calendars and the boys are back with a fresh Real Life Podcast to help you get into the Christmas break. Today, the boys talked about what happened on the Christmas break, the Oilers’ return, and a whole lot more. To kick off...

oilersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

Live From Exchange: Catch New Episodes of Fan-Favorite Podcasts

Love podcasts? So do we. That’s why at the inaugural Exchange conference, held in Miami, FL, from February 13-16, 2022, we’re welcoming more than a dozen of the industry’s leading podcast hosts to take the stage and record live episodes of their shows, including ETF Prime and ETF Trends’ ETF of the Week.
MARKETS
oilersnation.com

21 Things I Learned in 2021

As we wind down another year, I started thinking back to all of the crazy stuff that happened in 2021 and the lessons I’ve taken away from what was undoubtedly another strange year to be alive. As much as this list of 21 lessons I’ll take away from this past year could have gone almost anywhere, I’m going to do my best to keep my list related to the Edmonton Oilers as best as I can. Let’s see how close I get.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Resolutions#The Real Life Podcast
sportstalkline.com

New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers LIVE STREAM | NHL Live Game Reactions

TJ and The Grumpy Old Man Watch the New York Islanders face off against the Edmonton Oilers. Merchandise Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/IslandersNeverSayDie. Make sure to check out TJ and The Grumpy Old Man's general sports podcast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCotIBUwJ8aL4GegP7I0lpMA. #NewYorkIslanders #Islanders #isles.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Three Oilers home games in January have been postponed

Eight more games in Canada have been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the NHL announced on Friday. Among them are four Oilers games, three of which are at home. The games against the Islanders, Wild, and Golden Knights in Edmonton will be played at a later date, along with the game between the Oilers and Jets in Winnipeg.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Happy New Year, Nation!

I know we’ve already watched an Oilers game together today and that there’s a bunch of stuff on the site to read, but I still wanted to take a minute to jump on and wish each and every one of you a very Happy New Year from all of us at Oilersnation. I hope that at this point in your day the debilitating hangover you may have woken up with has subsided and that the only thing left on the day’s agenda is some time with your loved ones and maybe a quick nap.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Off the Top of My Head

It was just last Tuesday goaltender Mike Smith declared himself available to play against the St. Louis Blues after 26 games out of the line-up. That prompted a lot of people, me included, to say that swagger was on its way back to the Edmonton Oilers and they’d be better for it moving ahead. I was sure of it.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
oilersnation.com

GDB 32.0 Wrap Up: New year same result, Oilers fall to the Islanders 3-2 in OT

Nine straight losses, Dave. Final Score: 3-2 Islanders in OT. After yesterday’s dreadful outcome in New Jersey, I was really intrigued to see what the Oilers would do to try and respond. That was another one of those games that they should have won, but the team found new and creative ways to lose a weaker opponent and leave points on the table. Facing the Islanders, the Oilers had another opportunity to pick up some points against a team that has struggled this year, but if they were going to make good on the chance, they were going to need to play a hell of a lot better in their own zone than they did yesterday. If they could get a decent start or at least weather the early storm that comes in the second half of a back-to-back set then I truly believed that they had a chance to be there in the end. And as expected, the Islanders threw waves of pressure at the Oilers throughout the first period and while the boys were able to bend without breaking for a bit, it seemed like only a matter of time before the dam would break and that’s exactly what happened as New York was able to open the scoring with a power play goal late in the frame.
NHL
oilersnation.com

All the Answers

If you want all the answers for what ails the Edmonton Oilers when they’re in the tank, just ask a fanbase that’s as passionate as any in the NHL what to do about it. When things go south, when things go sour, the obvious solution is to fire the coach. After all, sacking the suit behind the bench has worked so well here in the past. You can look it up.
SPORTS
oilersnation.com

Risky Business: Island Boy Bets

Happy New Year, everybody! I hope this year brings us all success with our bets and that the Oilers don’t disappoint us on the ice and in our bank accounts. We be bettin’, fam!. LAST GAME. I don’t even care that my Connor McDavid bet paid off the...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 32.0: Island Boys (12pm MT, SNW)

Happy New Year, Nation! I hope everyone had a good time last night, but now it’s time to put the coffee on and get ourselves set for the first meeting of the season between the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders. It’s not very often that the NHL schedule...
NHL
HometownLife.com

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers odds, picks and prediction

The Edmonton Oilers (18-12-2) travel to meet the New York Rangers (21-8-4) Monday at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Oilers vs. Rangers odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Oilers have hit the...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Questions for Quinn: New year, new… owner?

Darryl Katz leaves you the team, what do you do with it?. Ok, so let’s pretend the feature image above isn’t me and my brother Devin accepting a photo on behalf of my dad of the Media Wall of Honour members at Rogers Place – instead, it’s me being presented the keys to the team.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Edmonton Oilers Need a New GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs are flying high and exited their three-week break with a 6-0 win against the Ottawa Senators Saturday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs game tonight against Carolina (one people might actually want to watch) is postponed. The Leafs next game is Wednesday, so let’s talk about their...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes Oilers @ Rangers: Score First

There are certain stats you can manipulate to make your point more valid, but scoring first is not one of them. Teams who score first win more often. In the past five seasons, only five teams have managed to have a points% above 50% — essentially one team per season. It doesn’t matter if you are a good, average or bad team. Score first more often, and your odds of winning increase significantly.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy