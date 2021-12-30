Real Life Podcast Episode 341 – Lessons from 2021, New Years’ Resolutions, and the Edmonton Oilers

Nine straight losses, Dave. Final Score: 3-2 Islanders in OT. After yesterday’s dreadful outcome in New Jersey, I was really intrigued to see what the Oilers would do to try and respond. That was another one of those games that they should have won, but the team found new and creative ways to lose a weaker opponent and leave points on the table. Facing the Islanders, the Oilers had another opportunity to pick up some points against a team that has struggled this year, but if they were going to make good on the chance, they were going to need to play a hell of a lot better in their own zone than they did yesterday. If they could get a decent start or at least weather the early storm that comes in the second half of a back-to-back set then I truly believed that they had a chance to be there in the end. And as expected, the Islanders threw waves of pressure at the Oilers throughout the first period and while the boys were able to bend without breaking for a bit, it seemed like only a matter of time before the dam would break and that’s exactly what happened as New York was able to open the scoring with a power play goal late in the frame.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO