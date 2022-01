SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Robinhood's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Golubowski v. Robinhood Markets, Inc., No. 21-cv-09767 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 17, 2021, the Robinhood class action lawsuit charges Robinhood, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of Robinhood's IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

