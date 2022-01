Want to travel but only have five days? Whether to Iceland, the Galápagos or elsewhere, join one of our amazing five-day trips to see just how much you can do in a week. Five days is just the right length of time needed to escape to somewhere new and exciting – and it can be as far away from or close to home as you like. A hiking trip to a nearby national park? Gorilla treks through the rainforests of Rwanda and Uganda? Or perhaps a culture-soaked city break? With five days to spare, all these things are possible. To prove it, here’s our pick of awesome five-day itineraries around the world.

