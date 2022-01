Two weeks to flatten the curve. Does anyone remember that? Now we are two years in with the mask mandate reinstated here in New York, new variants, vaccine mandates for businesses and plenty of uncertainty. It has been a long two years for everyone and, especially, for all of us in the hospitality industry. The bright light in all of this is something we’ve witnessed time and time again: the resiliency of our industry.

