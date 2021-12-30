ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Baby & Toddler Music Circle Outdoors

marinmommies.com
 4 days ago

Led by licensed Musikgarten and local piano teacher, "Miss" Melissa Ayotte, Music Circle Outdoors provides a magical, musical learning environment for...

www.marinmommies.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Best dinosaur toys for toddlers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. At some point, you will likely find your toddler falling into a dinosaur phase. These mysterious, gigantic and fascinating creatures easily capture the interest of young ones, and you can’t blame them!. If you find yourself with a new...
SHOPPING
Mining Journal

Outdoors North

“There have been times, I have seen the reaper; in the bad times, and the good.” — Gordon Lightfoot. And now, finally, as the snapping and hissing of an electric wire is heard being dragged through gasoline on blacktop, I have arrived sound and safe inside this dusty room of books and dreams, music and mortal comforts.
MUSIC
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle#Toddler
spring.org.uk

Infant Memory: What Babies And Toddlers Can Remember

How psychologists have examined the emergence of infant memory in our first few years of life. Some argue it’s impossible for us to remember anything much from before around two to four years of age. Others think our infant memory can go way back – perhaps even to before...
KIDS
TrendHunter.com

Toddler-Friendly Vitamins

Yumi makes vitamins for adults and kids, as well as vitamins for toddlers that help to support growing bodies. The Toddler 'Biteamins' are loaded with 21 essential vitamins and minerals, plus 15 whole fruits and veggies, which can conveniently be enjoyed in a bite. For young ones ages two and...
NUTRITION
momjunction.com

20 Fun-Filled Indoor And Outdoor Toddler Scavenger Hunt Ideas

The joy of finding something! It feels surreal when you find something that has been lost or missing. Isn’t it? With a scavenger hunt, you would feel the same. If you are looking for ways to get your child moving and engage in fun play, send them on a treasure hunt. These games can be played both indoors and outdoors. Scavenger hunts are not just fun but challenging, as they help develop creative thinking.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
marinmommies.com

Historic McNears Beach Park

Come learn about the diverse and rich history of McNears Beach Park! We will spend our time together learning about the local First Peoples, Colonial California, the McNears family, and this area's Chinese community. Please dress in layers and wear sturdy shoes. Remember to bring a water bottle, snack, sunscreen,...
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Chloe x Halle Discuss the Importance of Black Girls in Coding and Tech: "You Deserve to Be Here"

Chloe x Halle are getting ready to face off in a Twitch battle as a part of LG's Only On OLED campaign in partnership with Black Girls Code. Coding is one of the many spaces where Black girls feel excluded, and in a recent interview with POPSUGAR, the Grammy-nominated R&B duo discussed why getting more Black girls involved in technology-based hobbies is important. Coding is implemented into everyday use such as virtual reality and web, mobile, video game, and app design, and for Chloe, it's been instrumental in her creation of music.
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Industry Impressions of The Circle Book

Among the TENCEL denim team’s milestones in 2021 was the launch of the second edition of our collaborative Circle Book project. Established in 2020 with our co-creators Meidea and Officina+39, The Circle Book lays out ideas and designs for more circular, sustainable fashion production. The 2020 lookbook was entirely virtual and put together remotely during lockdowns. But for 2021, we were able to develop a physical collection. We also tapped more partners, including trim makers and textile mills, involving a total of 10 companies. Designs within the line are colorful, including purple, green and red shades. Many of the silhouettes are relaxed, such as a kimono-style jacket and a cape. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy