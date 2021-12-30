Baby & Toddler Music Circle Outdoors

Among the TENCEL denim team’s milestones in 2021 was the launch of the second edition of our collaborative Circle Book project. Established in 2020 with our co-creators Meidea and Officina+39, The Circle Book lays out ideas and designs for more circular, sustainable fashion production. The 2020 lookbook was entirely virtual and put together remotely during lockdowns. But for 2021, we were able to develop a physical collection. We also tapped more partners, including trim makers and textile mills, involving a total of 10 companies. Designs within the line are colorful, including purple, green and red shades. Many of the silhouettes are relaxed, such as a kimono-style jacket and a cape. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.

