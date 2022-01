Minnesota families who rely on free and reduced-price school lunch programs will soon get extra help to cover food costs when COVID-19 keeps their children home from school. By early January, a first round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food benefits will go to small number of families whose children attend schools that closed or shifted to remote learning for at least five consecutive days in September, October or November. Future rounds of P-EBT benefits next year will include families whose children have to stay home because of quarantines for individual students, groups of students, or entire classrooms.

