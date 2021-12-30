ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

This Listing at The Ritz Is Where Fashion Sits

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

For this luxury listing at The Ritz, we...

irving.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Where is Love It or List It filmed?

HGTV home design television show Love It or List It got its start in Canada. Here's everything we know about the filming locations of the show throughout the years. The first six years of Love It or List It took place in Ontario, Canada, and its surrounding areas. As of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irving Berlin
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ritz#Tacos#Relic
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
Footwear News

Singer Anitta Poses in Aspen Snow Wearing Nothing But a White T-Shirt and Hello Kitty Moon Boots

On Tuesday, Anitta took to Instagram to share some new shots from her Aspen getaway. The Brazilian pop star has been spending time with family and friends. In the new photos, the “Downtown” songstress poses in the snow wearing only a white T-shirt and furry white boots. The highlight of her ensemble was her boots. Fans immediately flooded her comments asking for details. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anitta (@anitta)   Anitta wore a pair of white GCDS Hello Kitty Moon Boots. The iconic moon after-ski boots are made exclusively for GCDS and include a Mongolian faux fur...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stephen J Lawrence death: Sesame Street composer dies, aged 82

American music composer Stephen J Lawrence died at a New Jersey hospital on 30 December, his family confirmed on Sunday. He was 82. His wife Cantor Cathy Lawrence confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter but did not specify a cause of death at the time. Long-time composer and music director of Sesame Street, Lawrence was born on 5 September 1939. Over a 30-year-long stint with the PBS show, Lawrence composed over 300 songs and scores – including “Fuzzy and Blue (and Orange)”, which he co-wrote with David Axelrod. He won three Daytime Emmy awards for outstanding achievement and...
CELEBRITIES
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy