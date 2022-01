When Kyle Zawacki first started teaching nine years ago, he thought he would retire as a teacher. Then came a pandemic and politicized fights about critical race theory (CRT) between school districts, parents and teachers, which became too much for Zawacki to bear. Zawacki, who was a social studies and Native American studies teacher at […] The post From the schoolhouse to the state House: Burned-out teacher finds new way to advocate for students appeared first on Michigan Advance.

EDUCATION ・ 10 HOURS AGO