ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

‘I’m Not That Christian’: Nikki Giovanni Sounds Off About Kyle Rittenhouse

By Zack Linly
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 4 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19KbRZ_0dZRekMO00
Poet Nikki Giovanni speaks during the 12th Annual Afropunk Brooklyn Festival at Commodore Barry Park on August 27, 2016, in Brooklyn, New York. | Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

Legendary poet, author and activist Nikki Giovanni recently sat down for an interview with New York Times journalist David Marchese where the 78-year-old icon shared her thoughts, her ideological views and her faith, among other things. Now, if you’re familiar with the Black Feeling, Black Talk writer then you know when Giovanni answers a question, Giovanni answers a question. In fact, she even admitted to Marchese during the interview that “people don’t like to ask me questions, because I give long answers.”

And she does—she gives long answers. But she also gives the right answers.

So when the subject came to the subject of Kenosha shooter and right-wing killer bae hero Kyle Rittenhouse, Giovanni didn’t bother mincing words—she told it like it is and said all the things rational people have been saying, albeit with significantly more elegance.

“Generally speaking, does group identification strike you as a limited way of thinking about what it means to be a person?” Marchese asked.

“I sincerely—and I mean no disrespect—think it’s a stupid way,” Giovanni responded. “I know it must be difficult to let things go. But I am 78, and I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen scared white men who shoot unarmed Black men because they say, ‘Oh, I was afraid for my life.’ Or we just let that kid— what’s his name? Kyle?”

“Rittenhouse?” Marchese asked for clarification. (But he knew. He knew who she was talking about, and he likely knew the Black Judgement author was about to go smooth off.)

“Yeah. I believe that it frightened him to think that he somehow might lose his life, and yet his life was no more important than anybody else’s,” Giovanni said. “Couldn’t he realize that he was no different from any caterpillar walking on the sidewalk? If you can avoid stepping on it, then it will be a butterfly. But he chose to step on the caterpillar. He chose to stop whatever beauty would be. Now all he will ever be remembered for is that he killed somebody. So we know what his life is going to be: nothing. And I’m glad. Somebody said to me: ‘Nikki, that’s not right. You’re supposed to be a Christian.’ I am, but I’m not that Christian.”

And at that moment, the interview became a tabernacle, and the tambourines rang fiercely, and the congregation said “Amen,” and a mighty raid did fall.

But Giovanni wasn’t done just yet.

“Couldn’t we feel anger at a culture that creates a situation where a 17-year-old is out on the street with an AR-15 and also hope for Kyle Rittenhouse to ultimately find some meaningful redemption after that awful situation?” Marchese asked, to which Giovanni said “F**k no!”

OK, that’s not what she said.

“No. I don’t think there’s any hope for redemption for him,” she answered. “One of the reasons that I don’t is that I as a Christian know that Jesus didn’t love everybody. When he was on the cross, he turned to the man on the right to comfort him, and the man on the right said, ‘You say you’re God, but you’re up here with the rest of us.’ Jesus, he realized, That’s a fool, and I’m not going to waste my time on a fool. He turned to the man on his left, and the man on his left said, “I do believe you are God.” And Jesus said to him, ‘You will be with me today in heaven.’ You can’t assume that every fool is going to be saved. Because they’re not.”

Rittenhouse is a fool—a fool who took lives and got away with it. Literally, who is anyone to offer him redemption?

Thank you, Nikki Giovanni. You certainly are a national treasure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPKad_0dZRekMO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7MsS_0dZRekMO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0nmB_0dZRekMO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsqFc_0dZRekMO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tltu_0dZRekMO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nf9Eg_0dZRekMO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRF8G_0dZRekMO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279agl_0dZRekMO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gb3lL_0dZRekMO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXG2C_0dZRekMO00

‘I’m Not That Christian’: Nikki Giovanni Sounds Off About Kyle Rittenhouse was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk 1490

Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin To Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage: ‘We Have Decided To Go Into Our Futures Separately’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. After almost a decade of marriage, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin confirmed today that they are filing for divorce. In an exclusive, joint statement to PEOPLE, the couple explained, “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.”
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
People

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fellow Republicans to 'Stop' Wishing People Happy Kwanzaa: 'It's a Fake Religion'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is telling young Republicans to "stop" wishing people a happy Kwanzaa. The outspoken lawmaker, whose habit of stirring up controversy is matched by her love and loyalty for her "favorite President of all time," Donald Trump, slapped down a holiday message College Republicans posted to Twitter on the first day of the African American cultural celebration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Nikki Giovanni
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Gone but not forgotten: notable Black figures who passed away in 2021

From lives cut short to violence or disease to elders who passed peacefully in their sleep, 2021 saw its share of painful goodbyes. Here we’ve highlighted just a few notable national figures who left this world in 2021, but whose legacies will continue to live on. (Top row, l-r):...
SOCIETY
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#New York Times
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
Joy 107.1

Meagan Good: “Lord I Trust You”

Last month (December) Meagan Good and long time husband, Devon Franklin, announced that they were getting a divorce. The shocking news was trending online and had many of us confused. When coming onto the scene they seemed to be a strong, trendsetting, and tradition breaking union that would stand forever. Since their announcement of divorce […]
RELATIONSHIPS
DesignerzCentral

Did Patton Oswalt Rush Into His Second Marriage?

Patton Oswalt is a comedian, actor, and writer. You probably know him from TheKing of Queens or as the voice of Remy the rat in Pixar’s Ratatouille. Chances are, you also recognize the name of Patton Oswalt’s wife, Michelle McNamara for her true-crime writing and journalism.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Betty White gives her secret for living to 100

Betty White will turn 100 on Jan. 17, and she's feeling pretty good about it. The "Golden Girls" star told People one of her secrets to aging gracefully has been maintaining her sense of optimism. Another, she joked, is keeping a special sort of diet: "I try to avoid anything...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Betty White's Agent Jeff Witjas Reveals She 'Promised' Him She Would 'Live Until 100,' Details Last Few Years Of The Actress' Life

Betty White knew how loved she was before her passing. As previously reported by OK!, the actress passed away on Friday, December 31, just weeks away from her 100th birthday. According to a statement shared by LAPD on Twitter, a preliminary investigation revealed the cause of death was natural, and there was no evidence of foul play.
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy