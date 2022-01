Who'd have guessed that only drums, bass, guitar, keyboards, and four musicians would create such a masterpiece?. There’s always a huge challenge when you're recording an instrumental album. You don't have the luxury of using lyrics or vocals to convey yourself. You won't be able to converse in human language any longer; you'll only be able to communicate through music. Those who pay attention will undoubtedly hear you, but first you must master your piece and be able to articulate what you have with your instruments. That’s exactly what "Viscula" did in their album IV! From the artwork to the track names to the great music itself, everything speaks to you and floods you with mixed emotions. With only organic parts without any overlays, the award-winning band "Best Indie Artist," featuring the great Soviet and Russian bassist Alexander Titov, who recorded all the bass parts, gave us a legendary album that unlocked many memories you might have forgotten you had.

