Leicester striker Jamie Vardy suffers injury blow

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City striker Jamie Vardy is set for up to a month on the sidelines after aggravating a hamstring injury in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Liverpool. The 34-year-old was treated on the pitch after a collision with Reds' defender Joel Matip, but opted...

www.tribalfootball.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
Brendan Rodgers
