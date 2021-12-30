City Hall will be closed on 12/31/2021

A third community in Columbiana County has announced that it is closing its government offices to the public as a COVID-19 precaution. A notice posted on the City of Columbiana’s website states that beginning Monday, January 3, 2022, members of the public may not enter City Hall until further notice.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (Dec. 30, 2021) – In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, village offices will be closed beginning at noon Thursday, Dec. 30. Additionally, Village Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 31. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
City Hall and administrative offices will be closed Friday, December 31, 2021 in observance of New Year's Day. Administrative offices of Public Works, Electric, Community Development, Fire, and Police will all be closed as well. Emergency services will of course run.
In response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Manhattan Beach City Hall and the Police and Fire Department lobby will be temporarily closed to visitors through January 15, 2022. “The health and safety of our community and city employees remain our top priority,” said Mayor Hildy Stern in...
FLINT, MI -- Offices at Flint City Hall will be closed in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on Thursday, Dec. 30, and Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. A news release from the city announced the closings but said waste collection by Priority Waste, including recycling and yard waste collection, will not be affected by the holiday.
WABASH, Ind. – City Hall and all non-essential Departments of the City of Wabash will be closed on New Years Eve, Friday, December 31, 2021, so our employees can celebrate the new year with their families. City Hall and all non-essential Departments will re-open for business on Monday, January...
Lakewood City Hall will be closed Dec. 24 and the week of Dec. 27-31. DASH Transit service will not be available on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Here are city service details for the two holiday weeks of Dec. 20 and Dec. 27:. Trash service. Trash service pickup for the...
As a preventative measure to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious Delta and Omicron Covid-19 variants, North Bend City Hall will temporarily close to the public beginning on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. City Hall will remain open to City staff, City Councilmembers, janitorial and other pre-approved contractors. It is...
BOSTON (CBS) — Protesters interrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu during a swearing-in ceremony for City Council members at City Hall on Monday.
The protesters used loud sirens throughout the ceremony.
Wu has been targeted by protesters for the vaccine mandate that she has imposed on all city workers.
The ceremony was held outside because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
BOSTON — New and returning members of the Boston City Council took their oath Monday during a ceremony held outdoors because of COVID-19 concerns. As they participated in the ceremony, which is required by the City Charter, a small crowd of protesters shouted their opposition to the pandemic-related policies recently established by Mayor Michelle Wu.
BOSTON — When Boston's new and returning City Council members raised their hand for the oath of office on Monday, they were not be standing in the Council's chamber. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was moved outdoors, to the City Hall Courtyard. The outdoor venue exposed the...
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s last day at City Hall on Thursday turned into a long, drawn out affair in which hizzoner blew off the press, and a bunch of protesters waiting to give him an unceremonious departure. The last day in office for New York City’s 109th mayor was...
