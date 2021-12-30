ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

City Hall will be closed on 12/31/2021

fairoaksranchtx.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a reminder that City Offices will be...

fairoaksranchtx.org

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Columbiana closing City Hall to public over COVID concerns

A third community in Columbiana County has announced that it is closing its government offices to the public as a COVID-19 precaution. A notice posted on the City of Columbiana’s website states that beginning Monday, January 3, 2022, members of the public may not enter City Hall until further notice.
COLUMBIANA, OH
walkablewilliamsville.com

Village Hall open until noon Dec. 30, closed Dec. 31

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (Dec. 30, 2021) – In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, village offices will be closed beginning at noon Thursday, Dec. 30. Additionally, Village Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 31. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Happy New Year#City Offices
siloamsprings.com

City Offices Closed December 31 for New Year's Day

City Hall and administrative offices will be closed Friday, December 31, 2021 in observance of New Year's Day. Administrative offices of Public Works, Electric, Community Development, Fire, and Police will all be closed as well. Emergency services will of course run.
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
digmb.com

Manhattan Beach City Hall to Close To Visitors Until Mid-January

In response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Manhattan Beach City Hall and the Police and Fire Department lobby will be temporarily closed to visitors through January 15, 2022. “The health and safety of our community and city employees remain our top priority,” said Mayor Hildy Stern in...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Your News Local

Wabash City Hall Closing December 31st, Reopening January 3rd

WABASH, Ind. – City Hall and all non-essential Departments of the City of Wabash will be closed on New Years Eve, Friday, December 31, 2021, so our employees can celebrate the new year with their families. City Hall and all non-essential Departments will re-open for business on Monday, January...
WABASH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
New Year
News Break
Politics
funcheap.com

SF City Hall Lights Up for Christmas 2021

Every evening at sunset, over 220 state-of-the-art LED lighting fixtures illuminate City Hall’s exterior. Normally, a soft white glow shows off the play of light and shadow on the full façade and dome. Frequently, special plaza façade lighting schemes honor or celebrate events, seasons, and holidays. City...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
livingsnoqualmie.com

North Bend City Hall to Close to Public Beginning Wednesday, December 22nd

As a preventative measure to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious Delta and Omicron Covid-19 variants, North Bend City Hall will temporarily close to the public beginning on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. City Hall will remain open to City staff, City Councilmembers, janitorial and other pre-approved contractors. It is...
NORTH BEND, WA
CBS Boston

Loud Sirens From Protesters Disrupt Swearing-In Ceremony At Boston City Hall

BOSTON (CBS) — Protesters interrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu during a swearing-in ceremony for City Council members at City Hall on Monday. The protesters used loud sirens throughout the ceremony. Wu has been targeted by protesters for the vaccine mandate that she has imposed on all city workers. The ceremony was held outside because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.  
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Protesters shout over swearing-in of Boston City Council

BOSTON — New and returning members of the Boston City Council took their oath Monday during a ceremony held outdoors because of COVID-19 concerns. As they participated in the ceremony, which is required by the City Charter, a small crowd of protesters shouted their opposition to the pandemic-related policies recently established by Mayor Michelle Wu.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy