Foot Allergy Treatment

Thousands of children in England will benefit from a life-changing treatment for peanut allergy after health chiefs signed a deal for it.NHS England has agreed to buy the oral treatment, called Palforzia, which helps build up a tolerance to peanut, reducing the severity of symptoms, including anaphylaxis.Peanut allergy, one of the most common food allergies in children, is thought to affect up to 2 per cent of the country’s 12 million children – or 240,000.The prevalence of peanut allergy among children in western countries has doubled in the past 10 years, according to Allergy UK.Symptoms include hives, redness or swelling,...
