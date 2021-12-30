ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Dynamite viewership down, demo steady for final TNT episode

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: ShowBuzz Daily. Image: AEW. Wednesday night's New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite averaged 975,000 viewers on TNT, down 4.4 percent from last week. It's still the second-best audience for the show since November 17. This was the final episode of Dynamite before the show moves to TBS...

