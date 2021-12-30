AEW Dynamite viewership down, demo steady for final TNT episode

Tonight's main event of AEW Rampage was a big match for the TNT Championship between Champion Cody Rhodes and Ethan Page, and Page started out with a body shot but Rhodes was fired up and slammed him down to the mat and then brought him down again into a side headlock. Page got some help from Dan Lambert early on and that helped Page hit a Suplex and go for a pin, but he only got a 1 count. Rhodes did look a little stunned though, and Page kept hammering him with punches until Arn Anderson did some interfering of his own. Rhodes took advantage and hit a dropkick and then hit a big right hand to the top of Page's head. He then went for the Cross Rhodes but Page evaded it and hit a Flying Shoulder Tackle to send Rhodes hard down to the floor.

