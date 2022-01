(NEXSTAR) – A Costco in New Jersey was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a refrigerant leak inside the store sickened about 20 people, according to police. Costco staff contacted police in Hazlet Township with reports of the leak (which police described as a “Freon leak”) at approximately 6:45 a.m. before attempting to ventilate the building and delay its opening, the Hazlet Township Police Department wrote on Facebook. At around 9:30 a.m., the store called back to report approximately 20 people experiencing nausea and headaches.

HAZLET, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO