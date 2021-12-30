ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Heavy Snow Coming: Winter Storm Warning for Larimer County

By Dave Jensen
Here comes 2022 with the first official storm of the year. It was thought we might see 'some' snow, it's now looking like we will definitely get over half a foot or more. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Larimer County below 6,000 feet, going into...

