Coming Up at the Rose Theater

Spider-Man: No Way Home has passed The Dark Knight to become the 12th highest-grossing film of all time. Christopher Nolan's 2008 epic notched a staggering $534,858,444 over its run in the United States. However, Sony says that Spidey's latest movie sits at $536,592,000 million domestically. That's the third-highest 13-day gross of all time. So, the only question now is how far Peter Parker's trip into the multiverse can climb now. Some observers believe that No Way Home could do the unthinkable and register $1 billion at the domestic box office. The Marvel Studios event has already eclipsed that number worldwide. To do that kind of box office during the pandemic would be almost unbelievable. But, it's happening before everyone's eyes right now. No Way Home might not be able to do that, but entering the Top 10 seems like a virtual lock at the moment.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO