NFL

Coming Up at the Rose Theater

swiowanewssource.com
 3 days ago

Dec. 24-26 Sing 2 (PG) and Dec. 31- Jan 2 Sing 2 (PG) Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Jan. 7-9: King Richard (PG-13) Based on the true story that will inspire the...

www.swiowanewssource.com

olyarts.org

EXCLUSIVE: Big Things Are Coming to Olympia Family Theater

The arrival of artistic director Lily Raabe to Olympia Family Theater (OFT) means big things for the family entertainment company in spring of 2022. Two mainstage shows open days apart, followed by the long-awaited debut of a musical mystery by Oly playwright Ted Ryle. The arrival of artistic director Lily...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19, ‘The Music Man’ Cancels Performances Through Jan. 1

The Music Man has canceled performances through the end of the year on Broadway after Hugh Jackman tested positive for COVID-19. The revival’s leading man took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news of his breakthrough case. “I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold — I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose,” the actor said in a brief 30-second Instagram video. “But I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP, and as soon...
State
New York State
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
Variety

Acting Contenders From Alana Haim to Andrew Garfield Learn New Talents for Films

Many SAG Award winners and nominees speak about how the award is special because it comes from their peers, who understand the nuances of the job better than anyone. The skills that actors attain throughout their careers have the ability to change their lives in ways both expected and unexpected. Every year, some of the best acting talent prepares for their roles by undertaking time-consuming lessons in a particular trade, craft or sport, in order to believably portray those actions onscreen because it has to be seamless, and you have to believe everything you see in a film in order...
PleasantonWeekly

Joan Osborne and the Weepies coming to Bankhead Theater

Livermore Arts has two music acts coming together Jan. 20 as Joan Osborne and the Weepies take the stage at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St. in Livermore. Osborne is known for her gritty, blues-based rock sound, passionate performance and emotionally evocative songwriting. Her style first attracted notice in the early 1990s and she has shared the stage with legendary artists including Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder and Luciano Pavarotti.
WDW News Today

‘Hunter × Hunter: The Real 4D’ Theater Show Coming March 4 through August 28 to Universal Studios Japan

Last month, Universal Studios Japan announced that their next collaboration for Cool Japan 2022 would be a Hunter × Hunter-based attraction. While most were expecting yet another XR ride overlay to Space Fantasy: The Ride, the park has instead surprised us with the return of 4D theater shows with Hunter × Hunter: The Real 4D coming to the park starting March 4!
Zachary Levi
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Passes The Dark Knight to Become 12th Highest Grossing Film of All Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home has passed The Dark Knight to become the 12th highest-grossing film of all time. Christopher Nolan's 2008 epic notched a staggering $534,858,444 over its run in the United States. However, Sony says that Spidey's latest movie sits at $536,592,000 million domestically. That's the third-highest 13-day gross of all time. So, the only question now is how far Peter Parker's trip into the multiverse can climb now. Some observers believe that No Way Home could do the unthinkable and register $1 billion at the domestic box office. The Marvel Studios event has already eclipsed that number worldwide. To do that kind of box office during the pandemic would be almost unbelievable. But, it's happening before everyone's eyes right now. No Way Home might not be able to do that, but entering the Top 10 seems like a virtual lock at the moment.
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
