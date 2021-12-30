ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamecocks Take Advantage of Yet Another UNC Slow Start

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback Sam Howell attributes the team's...

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

John Rhys Plumlee's career at Ole Miss comes to an end

John Rhys Plumlee, who started the final eight games of the 2019 season at quarterback for Ole Miss, announced on Monday that he has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Plumlee was also an outfielder on the Ole Miss baseball team. "I really want to let everybody know...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Devin Bush to enter transfer portal

Arkansas defensive back Devin Bush plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He is the latest Hog to explore his options in the portal, joining Josh Oglesby, Solomon Wright, Vito Calvaruso, Andy Boykin, Darin Turner, JT Towers, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, Kendall Catalon, Nick Turner, Matthew Phillips and Ray Curry Jr. Bush...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Gamecocks#Unc#American Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Has Message For Jemele Hill

A former Ohio State football player has a message for Jemele Hill following another former player’s accusations against Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes’ program. On Saturday, ex-Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson announced his retirement. Williamson, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, did not make the trip to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl win over Utah.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Ole Miss quarterback enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It is hard to put into words how grateful I truly am,” Plumlee said, in a letter penned to Ole Miss. “Although change is hard, I know change allows each of us to grow … I am unsure where I will be yet, but I am entering the transfer portal.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS

