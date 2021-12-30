Gamecocks Take Advantage of Yet Another UNC Slow Start

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
Just hours after Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, the Sooners have picked up another quarterback through the portal. Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced on Twitter he plans to transfer and join the Sooners’ quarterback room. Gabriel, who missed most of the...
UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
John Rhys Plumlee, who started the final eight games of the 2019 season at quarterback for Ole Miss, announced on Monday that he has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Plumlee was also an outfielder on the Ole Miss baseball team. "I really want to let everybody know...
ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
Purdue men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaden Ivey didn’t realize he had already met University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis earlier in the year until they saw each other again at the FIBA U19 Team USA trials in June. Both were competing for spots on Team USA to...
Arkansas defensive back Devin Bush plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He is the latest Hog to explore his options in the portal, joining Josh Oglesby, Solomon Wright, Vito Calvaruso, Andy Boykin, Darin Turner, JT Towers, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, Kendall Catalon, Nick Turner, Matthew Phillips and Ray Curry Jr. Bush...
Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
A former Ohio State football player has a message for Jemele Hill following another former player’s accusations against Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes’ program. On Saturday, ex-Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson announced his retirement. Williamson, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, did not make the trip to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl win over Utah.
One AP voter may not be allowed to vote again for the men’s hoops poll. 5-8 Georgia out of the SEC somehow made its way onto the poll in the “also receiving votes” section. The Bulldogs shouldn’t even be close to that category based on how their...
The last time Dabo Swinney had some vacancies on his coaching staff, he didn’t have any shortage of suitors. Discussing the departure of longtime coordinators Brent Venables and Tony Elliott last month, (...)
Caleb Williams is currently the top quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The former five-star recruit is exploring his options after a strong freshman season with Oklahoma, and Paul Finebaum believes this is one of the biggest moments in the history of the sport.
Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It is hard to put into words how grateful I truly am,” Plumlee said, in a letter penned to Ole Miss. “Although change is hard, I know change allows each of us to grow … I am unsure where I will be yet, but I am entering the transfer portal.”
The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
