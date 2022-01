The San Francisco 49ers are sitting at 8-7, right on the cusp of a playoff berth. However, the organization has a very important decision in front of them ahead of their Week 17 game against the Houston Texans. The 49ers must decide if they want to hand the keys to the franchise over to rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who appears to be on the verge of earning the start in Week 17 or continue to roll with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter when he’s healthy. Given the big draft haul it took to bring Lance to San Francisco, his promising potential in the modern-day NFL and the struggles of Garoppolo, it’s time for San Francisco to make a change at quarterback.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO