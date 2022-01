SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan was scared for a moment in the 49ers' 23-7 win over the Houston Texans, but it wasn't because of what his players were doing. An adolescent boy somehow gained access to the 49ers' bench at Levi's Stadium during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, and ran up to the coach. Shanahan, who's generally very focused while coaching a game, was startled, to say the least.

