Say farewell to 2021 with this run workout that delivers just enough speed to get you working, but not too much to fatigue you. It's a favorite from Coach Marilyn Chychota, who likes it because it helps athletes tune into their pacing and effort levels. The main set involves a blend of intervals ranging from marathon pace to 10K pace, with an option to up the intensity to 5K pace in the second round if you're feeling good.

WORKOUTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO