BOSTON (CBS) – There have been COVID testing lines lasting hours, record case counts, and the Commonwealth’s hospital system is stressed to the max. If the days going into 2022 seem like a bad rerun of 2020, one expert says do not despair yet. “There are definitely reasons to be hopeful,” said Tufts Medical Center Epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron. Doron says the speed and contagiousness of the Omicron variant is disappointing, but it may come with a bright side – increased natural immunity. Doron says the more immunity a population builds up the closer we get to a point where the virus...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO