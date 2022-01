Rep. Liz Cheney says presidential daughter Ivanka Trump twice urged former President Trump to do something to stop the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The new details from the Wyoming Republican lawmaker regarding Ms. Trump‘s actions on that day indicate the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack is unearthing information despite the fact that some of Mr. Trump‘s closest allies have heeded the former president’s demand that they refuse to cooperate with the probe.

