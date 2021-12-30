ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Gifts Gizelle Bryant’s Daughters Gucci Bags For Christmas

By Shamika Sanders
 4 days ago

Source: Bravo / Getty


Nicki Minaj was in the giving spirit, this Christmas, and sent Gizelle Bryant’s three daughters, Adore, Angel and Grace Bryant, their first Gucci bags. Nicki and Gizelle clearly formed a special bond at the Real Housewives Of Potomac reunion and it spilled over into the holidays with such lavish gifts.

According to Gizelle, she has yet to purchase “high end bags” in an effort to keep them humble. “Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children. So for their 1st bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS!” she wrote on Instagram.

Jamal Bryant, father of Gizelle’s three girls, stopped by Gizelle’s comments section to write, “Oh no …. so it begins.” The Children’s strawberry star tote bag has a price tag of $695 . The Children’s G heart print tote bag costs $670 .

You can catch Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon on their Reasonably Shady podcast on Apple .

