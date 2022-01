What happened on January 2 in the history of the New York Rangers. On January 2, 2012 the New York Rangers played their first regular season outdoor game, the 2012 NHL Winter Classic, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in a game that was filled with improbable moments. It should go down in history as one of the most memorable Winter Classics ever and it certainly lived up to its name, it was a classic.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO