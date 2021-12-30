Patriots Commission Local Graffiti Artists to Create Social Justice Mural

A bet made John Lang one of the most famous Buffalo Bills fans in the world. Thirty years later, he’s using his platform to recognize the work of local artists. On gamedays, the Lockport resident transforms into an Elvis Presley impersonator, equipped with a Bills-themed jumpsuit, sunglasses and guitar. Those guitars have become his signature accessory, with several hanging in bars in restaurants across the country.

