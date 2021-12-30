ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD’s $35 billion deal for Xilinx now expected to close in 2022

By Thomson Reuters
 3 days ago

(Reuters) – Chip company Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s $35 billion all-stock deal for peer Xilinx is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, delayed from a previous target of end-2021, the companies said on Thursday....

