Hiring for Every Position! - Goldener Hirsch

Hiring experienced, CPR certified (mandatory) babysitters to work with Park City's finest visitors. Join our team as we work our 18th year/season in business! Choose your own schedule, base pay + gratuity on the entire rate we charge, 4 hr minimum for each job, and cancellation pay. Perfect flexible job for College students or anyone looking for fun money or a way to pay for that WARM beach vacation this spring! You must be comfortable driving to Park City in the snow.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO