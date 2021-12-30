ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

MATCHDAY: Valencia can jump to 4th in Spanish league

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 4 days ago

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Valencia has the chance...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Philippe Coutinho Has 'Unbelievable' Talent And Could Thrive Again In The Premier League, Says Former Liverpool Team-mate

Philippe Coutinho remains a “sensational player” and would be a welcome addition to the Premier League, according to his former Liverpool team-mate Glen Johnson. Coutinho has been heavily linked with a return to English football in January, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton all reportedly interested in the Barcelona midfielder.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick rules out Edinson Cavani leaving Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick will not let Edinson Cavani leave Manchester United this month, with the interim manager making his desire to keep the veteran striker clear during their recent discussions.The 34-year-old has scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils since Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer joined on a free transfer in October 2020.Cavani was strongly tipped to leave Old Trafford at the end of last season only to agree a one-year contract extension, but talk has once grown about the striker’s future.Barcelona have been linked with a January move for the Uruguay international but Rangnick expects him to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool have plenty of time to catch Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City The defending Premier League champions could open up a 12-point gap over their rivals with victory over Arsenal on Saturday but Klopp’s side could halve that as they have two matches in hand.One of those is against fellow chasers Chelsea on Sunday but the Reds boss does not believe his players have to worry too much at this point as the decisive moment in the title race is still a couple of months away.“If we had won against Leicester (they suffered their second defeat of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#European Soccer#Matchday#Spanish
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

PSG confirm Lionel Messi is COVID-19 positive, will miss Coupe De France match

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Monday's Coupe de France round of 32 clash with Vannes OC with the Ligue 1 trip to Olympique Lyonnais also now in major doubt. The French giants updated their medical bulletin on Sunday ahead of...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022“The Reds manager, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ferran Torres tests positive for coronavirus hours after Barcelona unveiling

Barcelona new boy Ferran Torres is raring to get started after completing his move from Manchester City but may have to wait following news he returned a positive coronavirus test hours after his unveiling.The 21-year-old Spain international has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, which is understood to be worth an initial £46.7million, and a further £8.5m in potential add-ons. Barca have set a one billion euro (£841million) buyout clause into the deal.Torres had hoped to be back in action for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on January 12, though his debut could be delayed after the Catalan...
UEFA
goal.com

Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid lose, as Chelsea face Liverpool in Premier League

All over at Stamford Bridge and the points are shared. A thrilling first-half saw Liverpool edge two goals in front, only for the Blues to haul themselves level before the interval. Both sides huffed and puffed in the second 45, but there was to be no winner. Not the result that either will have wanted, as Manchester City march on, but plenty of positives to be taken with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Jurgen Klopp absent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool are visiting Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today aiming to climb above the depleted Blues in the table. The two teams are separated by only one point – Chelsea are second with Liverpool third – after both slipped up in midweek, allowing leaders Manchester City to move eight points clear at the top coming into the weekend.Reece James and Andreas Christensen are the latest defenders to join an injury list which includes Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Liverpool meanwhile are enjoying the return of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to their group.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolHere is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle target January move for Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier

What the papers sayNewcastle are keen to revamp their squad in the January transfer window and top of their list is Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, according to the I. The Magpies are keen to bring in up to six players, with the hopes that 31-year-old Trippier could be on board by the time they face Watford on January 15.The Sun reports that Manchester United’s pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been given a boost by West Ham’s recent slip up in form that saw the Hammers drop out of the Champions League places, although two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thiago Silva signs one-year contract extension at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has extended his contract by one year to remain at the club through the 2022-23 campaign.Brazil international Silva joined the Blues from Paris St Germain during the summer of 2020, and has made 56 appearances.“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club, so I’m very happy to stay for another season,” Silva said on the Chelsea website.“I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.“It’s amazing to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy