ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bad Beat: Porzingis' Missed Layup Cost A Man Over $76,000

By Bri Amaranthus
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

DALLAS - A missed layup by Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis cost a betting man over $76,000 on a parlay in a brutal betting loss. The bet was for which NBA players would hit make the first basket; the bettor impressively correctly picked Jaylen Brown, Devin Booker and Rudy Gobert.

It came down to the late night tip off between the Mavericks and Sacramento Kings - If Porzingis made the first basket, a $100 bet would turn into $76,220.

Imagine the bettor's heart break when Porzingis what looked like a wide-open, easy lay up... That he then missed.

Ouch.

Mavs vs. Kings Takes; Dallas Signs 2 to 2nd 10-Day Contracts

The Dallas Mavericks came up short 95-94 in their Wednesday loss to the Sacramento Kings as Luka Doncic remained sidelined. Tonight, another try.

1 hour ago

Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Kings: Preview, Odds and Prediction

The Mavs will again be shorthanded as they try to finish 2021 with a victory.

5 hours ago

Mavs Donuts: Trading Rondo, Luka Out, KP Bet

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

7 hours ago

The agony continued for the Mavs as the Kings downed Dallas at the final buzzer, winning 95-94. The Mavs were 1.5-point favorites vs. the Kings on FanDuel. With Luka Doncic missing his ninth game in a row, Porzingis and Jalen Brunson led the Mavs, scoring 24 and 25 points, respectively. Porzingis also chipped in with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks, and Brunson dished out six assists of his own.

"Not our best performance, and that’s on us,” said Porzingis. “We take full responsibility and what we’ve got to do is take this loss, take this feeling — this feeling that sucks — and take it and use it as fuel for the next game."

Not to be overlooked by all the late-game drama was the results of Isaiah Thomas' Mavericks debut. After being signed just four hours before tip-off, the 5-foot-9 Thomas totaled six points on 3-of-8 shooting in 13 minutes of action.

The Mavs and Kings will do it all over again on Friday night in Sacramento. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT.

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Porzingis scores 24 to help Mavericks beat Kings 112-96

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help the Dallas Mavericks roll past the Sacramento Kings 112-96 on Friday. Jalen Brunson added 23 points and eight assists for the Mavericks. Dwight Powell scored 13 points and made four consecutive dunks as part of a huge run from Dallas in the third quarter. Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and 10 assists for the Kings. Dallas closed the second quarter strong, then dominated in the second half to lead by 27 late in the fourth.
NBA
DallasBasketball

NBA Trade Talk: Could Jerami Grant Be Mavs' Missing Piece?

Many expected NBA trade talks to heat up in the last couple of weeks, but for the most part, things have been relatively quiet so far. Perhaps the NBA’s recent COVID difficulties have something to do with that, or perhaps we just haven’t made it close enough to the trade deadline yet.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Jalen Brunson
DallasBasketball

‘Misfired Rockets’: Can Mavs Take Advantage of Houston Dysfunction?

As cliche as it might sound… Houston, you have a problem. Could it be a situation the Dallas Mavericks can take advantage of this trade season?. Midway through the Houston Rockets’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, third-year guard Kevin Porter Jr. left the arena following a heated argument with assistant coach John Lucas.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings Takes#The Dallas Mavericks#Dallas Mavs Gameday#Kp
DallasBasketball

'We Can Rely on Him': Brunson & Doncic New Mavs Starting Backcourt, Says Kidd

Fourth-year guard Jalen Brunson made a big leap with the Dallas Mavericks when superstar Luka Doncic recently missed 10 games due to an ankle injury and being in the NBA's COVID protocols. During that span, Brunson averaged 21 points, seven assists and four rebounds per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
CBS Sports

Klay Thompson will immediately rejoin Warriors' starting lineup upon return, Steve Kerr says

When an NBA player returns from a major injury, he often does so incrementally. That player, no matter his pre-injury status, often comes off the bench and plays short minutes at first to help get re-acclimated to the speed and physicality of the game. This step in rehab would theoretically be even more important to someone returning from multiple major injuries, as Klay Thompson is trying to do following a torn ACL and torn Achilles over the past two years.
NBA
kslsports.com

Warriors Guard Steph Curry Has Fun With Jazz Fan Asking For Autograph

SALT LAKE CITY – Steph Curry is a fan favorite in every arena he walks into these days. This interaction with a Utah Jazz fan shows why Steph is beloved not only for his shooting ability, but his personality as well. Fans flock to arenas early when Curry and...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
624
Followers
912
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy