DZOFILM released its new Vespid 16mm Prime Cine Lens

By Pete Tomkies
videomaker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese lens manufacturer DZOFILM has launched a new 16 mm prime cine lens. It is the latest addition to the company’s Vespid Prime range of lenses. The other lenses in the series cover the focal lengths 25 mm, 35 mm, 50 mm, 75 mm, 90 mm, 100 mm and 125...

