DZOFILM released its new Vespid 16mm Prime Cine Lens

The new Sigma 100-400mm FE is now in Stock BHphoto, Adorama, FocusCamera. FotokochDE. WexUK. ParkUK. Opticallimits tested the Sigma lens and concluded:. The Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary is a subtle improvement over the older DSLR version – both optically as well as mechanically. The image quality is primarily better at the wide end of the zoom range with a much higher sharpness in the outer image field. The high quality is maintained in the middle range. At 400mm, the center sharpness remains very good but there’s a drop in corner performance. Stopping down helps to broaden the really sharp zone. Keep in mind that the resolution has its limits because of the inevitable diffraction at f/6.3. Lateral CAs are low. Uncorrected image distortions are fairly high for a tele-zoom lens with a peak of 2% (pincushion style) at longer settings. This is, of course, not a drama with activated auto-correction. This also helps with vignetting which otherwise would be very visible at the long end as well. The quality of the bokeh is decent for a zoom lens albeit primes still rule the scene in this respect.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO